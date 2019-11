HAWAII (KHON2) — A traffic accident closes Highway 19 in both directions at the 26-mile marker near Luapahoehoe on Saturday, November 16.

The Hawaii Civil Defense sent out the alert of the closure around 4:30 p.m.

There say that there is no detour available and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The public is advised to use Saddle Road or Highway 11 for cross-island travel.

We will update this article as more information is made available.