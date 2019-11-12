Trade winds vanish starting Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light trade winds will prevail through Wednesday, then shift out of the south Thursday through Friday as a cold front and upper disturbance approach from the northwest.

Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward and mauka locations through Wednesday, except over leeward areas where localized sea breezes develop through the afternoon and early evening periods.

Rain chances will trend up later in the week and into the weekend as moisture rises ahead of the front and as a weak trough moves into the area from the east.