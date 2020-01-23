Trade winds to return to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Variable winds and a stable land and sea breeze pattern will prevail over most of the state through Friday afternoon.

Expect clouds and isolated light interior showers each afternoon followed by overnight clearing across most islands, though southeast slopes of the Big Island will experience a slight increase in showers Thursday.

A weak front will stall near Kauai late Friday, bringing an increase in clouds and showers for the northern end of the island chain into Saturday.

Moderate trade winds will return for the weekend, then decrease and veer southeasterly early next week.