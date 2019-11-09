Trade winds to return to the islands Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will prevail through Saturday night as a front approaches the area from the northwest.

Clouds and showers will tend to favor interior areas especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

A new high will build in north of the area early next week with trade winds returning.

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas.

Winds will become lighter toward the end of the week as another front begins to approach the area.