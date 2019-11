HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low pressure system passing north of the islands will bring a brief period of high and mid level clouds to Maui and the Big Island on Wednesday.

Trade winds will also return to the state as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Clouds and a few showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas mainly in the overnight hours for the next two days.

Trades will diminish on Friday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.