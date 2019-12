HONOLULU (KHON2) — An upper trough will pass across the area today with a band of rain moving across the state from west to east.

Winds will be light over the weekend as high pressure moves off to a position far northeast of the area.

A weak front will stall near Kauai early next week and high pressure will pass by far north of the area. Light to moderate trades can be expected early next week.

Another front will approach the area around Thursday with winds becoming light once again.