Trade winds easing this week while showers increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through Tuesday, with light showers favoring mainly windward areas.

The trades will ease a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, with an old front bringing a band of low clouds and showers southward toward Kauai.

This band of low clouds and showers will then shift southeastward down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, bringing increasing showers and a return of moderate trades as it moves through.

The frontal remnants will wash out over the eastern islands Friday night, with moderate trade winds and fairly typical windward and mauka showers prevailing during the weekend and into early next week.

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 83° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 80° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 77° 66°

Friday

78° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 64°

Saturday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 79° 66°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

69°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Sunny
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

73°

7 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

Trending Stories