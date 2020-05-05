Trade winds easing this week while showers increase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the area will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through Tuesday, with light showers favoring mainly windward areas.

The trades will ease a bit Tuesday night and Wednesday, with an old front bringing a band of low clouds and showers southward toward Kauai.

This band of low clouds and showers will then shift southeastward down the island chain Wednesday night through Friday, bringing increasing showers and a return of moderate trades as it moves through.

The frontal remnants will wash out over the eastern islands Friday night, with moderate trade winds and fairly typical windward and mauka showers prevailing during the weekend and into early next week.