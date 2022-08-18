HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high-pressure north of the state will lift northward and allow for a gradual strengthening of the trade winds during the next couple of days.

Showers will favor windward slopes and coasts this morning, before transitioning over to leeward and interior areas this afternoon.

A more typical, but drier than normal trade wind pattern will return tonight and hold through the weekend, with moderate to locally breezy conditions prevailing.

A mid and upper-level trough will bring some deeper moisture and an increase in trade wind showers as it moves into the region during the first half of next week, while the trades gradually ease into the light to moderate range.