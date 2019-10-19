Trade wind weather to bring light showers to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Trade winds will prevail over the islands through the next week, albeit with some variations in speed, and some subtle variations in direction.

The somewhat showery weather pattern of the last couple of days should trend a little drier over the weekend as a low aloft continues to distance itself from the islands.

An increase in trade winds early next week may bring a subtle increase in windward shower coverage, but significant changes are not expected as moderate trades prevail.