HONOLULU (KHON2) – Toys”R”Us will be coming back to Hawaii this upcoming fall right before the holiday season.

Macy’s recently announced their partnership on bringing Toys”R”Us back to stores across the country.

Allison Edheimer, the Associate External Communications with Macy’s, said Macy’s is excited about this new partnership.

“Macy’s is thrilled to expand our partnership with WHP Global to bring the beloved Toys“R”Us brand to every Macy’s store in America this holiday season, beginning late July and rolling out through October 15th,” said Edheimer. “The Honolulu Macy’s stores will open Toys“R”Us by fall 2022.”

According to Business Wire, the in-store shops will range from 1,000 sq. feet and span up to 10,000 sq. feet in flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

The Toys“R”Us shops will also feature a life-size Geoffrey on a Bench photo opportunity for families. To celebrate the openings, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23.

Since last August, Macy’s customers have shopped the expansive assortment of Toys“R”Us products online. However, that will soon change.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys“R”Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “We hope Toys”R”Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys“R”Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

For more information on Toys“R”Us, check out Macy‘s website.