HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents are invited to join a town hall meeting to address recent crimes that have occurred in West Oahu.

Councilmember Andria Tupola will be hosting the Town Hall at the Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center in Maili.

Key speakers that will be attending the town hall along with Tupola include Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm and Honolulu Police Department Narcotics Division Major Mike Lambert.

Speakers will be available to answer questions and they will also talk about illegal game rooms and chicken fights in the district.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The community is asked to RSVP in advance. You can schedule to attend in person or online by clicking here.