HONOLULU (KHON2) — The town-bound lanes of Pali Highway were closed after heavy rains caused a landslide on Wednesday.

Crews have been working at the site, which is approximately 100 yards outside the second tunnel, and on Friday were removing debris and unstable trees.

“For tomorrow, there’s going to be some debris on the roadway. There’s also going to be a lot of cleanup that we’re going to have to do out there. There’s mud, that’s tracked throughout this area that we have to clear off,” HDOT Director Ed Sniffen told KHON2.

Prior to reopening, crews will also replace safety reflectors.

DOT also warned that intermittent closures on the Kailua-bound lanes may continue so debris can be removed.

The DOT said that they plan to reopen town-bound lanes on Sunday around 7 p.m.

“After we’re done with this and opened everything up, we have a project to make sure we put up some armored mesh in this area so that when water does come down the slope wouldnʻt have to worry about this in the future.”