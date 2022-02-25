HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the nation, one tow truck driver is killed alongside the road every six days, according to AAA. Research shows that some drivers may not even grasp the danger they pose to those working or stranded on the side of highways and roads.

One Hawaii tow truck operator is reminding folks to slow down and pay attention.

“Just because our amber lights aren’t blue or red, we still would want to be treated and recognized as an emergency response unit because we are there working alongside police, fire, EMS clearing the roadways, just so you can get to where you need to get go,” said Mario Castillo, Owner/Operator of TRU2B’S TOWING SERVICES LLC.

Castillo, 38, has been an operator for half his life, starting at the young age of 15. Over the years, he’s had a handful of run-ins being in the towing industry.

“A lot of close calls from being clipped with the side mirrors to having to dodge out of the way to not get hit because these drivers are flying it pass you 60/65+mph,” he said. “Tow operators have one of the highest kill rates in the U.S. comparable to police, fire, EMS and roadside construction workers.”

On Thursday, a 58-year-old man died after a vehicle he was towing struck his own, ejecting him onto a road in Honaunau. Big Island police said this is the eighth traffic fatality this year compared to five at this time last year. The recent death highlights just how dangerous it is for those who work on the roads.

Castillo recalls an incident on Pali Highway where he was servicing a member with her two teens; their vehicle had a flat tire. The teens’ father showed up minutes after Castillo arrived on scene, parking behind his flatbed that was partially blocking the right lane.

“I advised him to move up front just in case someone hits me from behind,” Castillo said. “Sure enough, not even five minutes later, a vehicle collided into my flatbed. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously hurt; however, I did save four other lives in the other vehicle that night.”

Friday marks five years since Castillo’s former coworker, Val Tua, got hit while hooking up a car in Wahiawa. The impact of the vehicle pinned Tua from the waist down between the tow truck and the other vehicle. Castillo said he’s thankful he’s alive.

“We all have places to go. We all have families. We help you get to where you need to go. We help you to get home safe to your families. All we ask is to heed and follow the Move Over law so we too can get home to our families safely,” said Castillo.

In 2012, Hawaii enacted the Move Over law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when an emergency vehicle or tow truck is stopped and lights are flashing. Drivers must move to the adjacent lane, and if they can’t move over, they must slow down.

Among drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws, 42% thought this behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers, according to recent data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Even though Move Over laws passed in all 50 states, AAA Foundation found that nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are unaware of the law in the state where they live, and among those who are aware, about 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating this law.

“Regardless of what time of day/night it is, it’s still not safe for us out there since people don’t adhere or obey the Slow Down, Move Over law,” said Castillo. “Every time I respond to a call on the freeway, automatically I have my life and the customer’s life in my hands.”

Castillo adds that it can be stressful having to watch his back constantly while also keeping an eye on his customer as traffic zooms by. Throughout the years, Castillo has noticed drivers have gotten worse.

“People are in a rush. People are on their phones not paying attention,” he said. “We live on an island — where you going?!”

To protect roadside workers, AAA offers these precautionary tips: