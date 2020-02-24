Tourist rescued after trying to rescue two children at Anini Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was revived by lifeguards on February 23 after she was found unresponsive in shallow waters of Anini Beach.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, lifeguards were notified of an unresponsive woman in waters near the Anini boat ramp. Bystanders brought the woman to shore, where lifeguards immediately began administering CPR.

Shortly after, the woman, 57 of Illinois, regained a pulse and began breathing on her own. Hanalei firefighters and AMR medics arrived on scene and continued assessment and care. She was transported to Wilcox Hospital in stable condition for further treatment.

Before she was transported, the woman reported to officials that she saw children struggling in the water and was running out to help them when she tripped, inhaled water, and lost consciousness.

It was later learned that there were two kids and an adult struggling in the water and they called out for help. A nearby bystander swam out and assisted the swimmers to shore. During this time, the 57-year-old woman from Illinois was found by other bystanders face-down in the water, and they called 911.

After officials treated the woman, the three rescued individuals had already left the scene.