Tourist in deadly vacation rental fight asks to leave Hawaii

Benjamin Fleming was arrested last month after his first night out on the Big Island with his two college friends ended in a deadly fight. (Courtesy: Hawaii Police Department)

HONOLULU (AP) — A Pittsburgh man is pleading not guilty to manslaughter in the strangulation of a college buddy he was on vacation with in Hawaii.

Benjamin Fleming is also asking a judge to reduce his $250,000 bail and to let him return to the U.S. mainland.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Fleming was staying at a Kailua-Kona Airbnb last month with two buddies he’s known since college at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Authorities say they got into a physical fight on their first night on the Big Island. An autopsy determined Abhishek Gupta, also of Pittsburgh, was strangled.