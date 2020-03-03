Tourist dead after snorkeling incident in Kauai waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead following a snorkeling incident in waters fronting the Marriott’s Waiohai Beach Club on March 2, around 11:30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as Thomas Bossert, a 64-year-old man from Minnesota, who died of an apparent drowning.

According to a preliminary report, Bossert had entered the water to snorkel with family members. While in the ocean, they became separated.

A Kōloa resident was swimming in the same area and happened to come across Bossert, who at that point, was motionless and unresponsive in the water.

The swimmer waved and signaled to nearby lifeguards at Nukomoi lifeguard tower who were on scene in less than 30 seconds. The man was brought to shore where lifeguards began administering CPR.

Kōloa firefighters arrived on scene and continued high performance CPR until AMR medics arrived and took over advanced resuscitation efforts. However, the man could not be revived.

Bossert was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Prior to entering the water, lifeguards notified beachgoers about dangerous ocean conditions that day.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, arrived at the hospital and provided support to the man’s family. The Visitor Aloha Society of Kaua‘i has also been providing assistance to the family.