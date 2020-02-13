Tourist airlifted from Maui trail after sustaining an injury from a fall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters on Maui rescued an injured hiker on a trail near Wailua Falls on February 12 around 12:43 pm.

According to the Maui Fire Department, officials responded to reports of an injured hiker. Personnel were able to locate the hikers and treated an a 68-year-old female tourist who was not able to hike out. This was due to the back and leg pain caused by a fall on the trail.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby landing zone and was taken by the ambulance to the Hana Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.