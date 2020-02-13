Tourist airlifted from Maui trail after sustaining an injury from a fall

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters on Maui rescued an injured hiker on a trail near Wailua Falls on February 12 around 12:43 pm.

According to the Maui Fire Department, officials responded to reports of an injured hiker. Personnel were able to locate the hikers and treated an a 68-year-old female tourist who was not able to hike out. This was due to the back and leg pain caused by a fall on the trail.

The woman was airlifted to a nearby landing zone and was taken by the ambulance to the Hana Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story