Tourism on Oahu remains strong in October 2019

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The visitor industry on Oahu remained strong through the month of October, according to statistics released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA).

HTA reported that visitor spending increased by 2.8 percent to $608.6 million, compared to October of 2018.

Daily spending also increased by 1.3 percent.

Visitor arrivals increased by 2.8 percent to 473,499, compared to October of 2018.

The strong performance in October follows yet another record year for the number of visitors coming to Oahu in 2018, when 5.93 million people visited the island out of the 9,954,548 visitors who enjoyed a vacation throughout the state. In 2018, O‘ahu also experienced a record increase in overall visitor spending, up 7.2 percent to $8.16 billion.