HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bill that would allocate millions to infrastructure upgrades for Hawaii’s emergency response departments is headed to the governor’s desk.

On Friday, June 9, a tour was held to reveal the conditions of the state data center and HI-EMA’s headquarters and why they believe an upgrade is needed.

Some of the issues that were noted were plumbing, electrical and communications and how these were either within concrete walls or needed to be strapped on or hung from ceilings or walls.

The current space is not enough to include other agencies during an emergency which is why the agencies are looking to House Bill 300.

The bill has passed the legislature with a unanimous 25-0 final floor vote in the Senate and is now waiting for Gov. Josh Green’s consideration and approval.

According to the Senate, if the bill is approved by the governor the following funds would be allocated to these departments:

$50 million would be allocated to the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism for infrastructure upgrades for a First Responder Technology Campus.

$12 million would be allocated to the Department of Defense for new headquarters.

$5 million would be allocated to the Department of Law Enforcement for new headquarters.

$5 million would be allocated to the Department of Accounting and General Services for the relocation of the data center.

The infrastructure upgrades for the First Responder Technology Campus would be located in Mililani and house multiple agencies. It would also include offices, classrooms, training areas, a fitness facility, 500 houses and a 150-room hotel.

KHON2.com first brought you the story of the massive first responder campus in March, click here to read the initial coverage.