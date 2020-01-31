Touching tribute for fallen HPD officer Tiffany Enriquez

She was a role model, a loving mother, and a hero. That’s how family and friends are remembering Honolulu Police Officer Tiffany Enriquez at her funeral service.

She was one of two officers gunned down during the tragedy at Diamond Head on January 19.

Enriquez was honored by fellow HPD officers as well as other first responders and the entire law enforcement community, not just in Hawaii but from places such as New York, Boston, and Seattle.

It was a show of force befitting an officer who gave her life trying to save someone she didn’t even know. And one by one they filed in line to pay respects to Enriquez’s family.

A lot was said about her bravery, serving in the Air Force and her seven years at HPD.

“Sis, I’m so proud of everything you’ve accomplished. You’re my hero. I’m so sorry I wasn’t there to protect you,” said Paul Bilon, Tiffany’s brother.

“I love you babe! I am so proud of you. Thank you for your sacrifice. Rest in love, we got it from here,” said HPD Officer Jonathan Baba, Tiffany’s boyfriend.

Enriquez was also hailed as an inspiration to many, especially her three daughters, who will miss everything about her.

“When you would show me off to all of your friends and family, making me like I’m on top of the world. I’m gonna miss feeling the warmth of your touch when you hold me, and your crazy and contagious laugh,” said Jazmyn Enriquez, Tiffany’s daughter.

HPD held a motorcade down Beretania Street to give her a final salute and others one last chance say goodbye.

At 38 years old, she was gone way too soon. But family and friends are grateful for the time they spent with her.

“I love you, you are my best friend. The girls and I will miss you but your legacy will live on through them. And until the day the ocean doesn’t touch the sand, now and forever,” said John Enriquez, Tiffany’s ex-husband.