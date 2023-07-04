HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands packed Kailua Beach to celebrate Independence Day.

Soaking up the sun, enjoying fun, family and barbeque.

“It’s just such a good time to get out with people and spend time with people you care about,” said Kapolei resident Kalani Asuncion.

“You know, family and friends come out,” added Kailua resident Joy Kaniho. “We bring our body boards, kayak, whatever. Paddle out to the Flat Island … It’s beautiful, I love it.”

But the real draw, of course, is the Fourth of July fireworks show, which has been a highlight at Kailua Beach for more than 65 years.

And many, like Windward resident Marcus McCoy, celebrate the holiday at Kailua annually

“I think Kailua has the best fireworks,” McCoy said. “Every year we come, every year we come over here.”

But getting a good spot takes planning, with many arriving bright and early.

“My sister came out at 3 a.m. with her daughter and saved the site,” explained Kaniho.

“We came here at about 5 o’clock in the morning to get our places set,” said Chancen Kama who was with his whole family.

“Everybody came at 7 a.m. to put the tents up,” McCoy said.

Finding parking near the beach is another challenge.

Kaniho said she planned to arrive around noon.

“We were on our way here, and then we get phone calls: ‘Where are you guys? There’s no parking,'” Kaniho said.

And when it’s all said and done, leaving the beach after the fireworks show is over can take a very long time.

“The parking is nuts. I mean, when we got a ride home, it’s crazy,” McCoy explained.

KHON2.com asked, “But is it worth it?”

“Totally worth it!” McCoy said without hesitation. “I will be back next year guaranteed.”