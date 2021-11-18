Total reward rises to $15,000 for information on Isabella Kalua’s disappearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) on Thursday announced that another donor has contributed $4,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the disappearance of Isabella Kalua or for information leading to her recovery.

The total reward being offered is now $15,000.

In late October, another donor added $10,000 to the reward, which was originally set at $1,000.

It has been over two months since Isabella — also known as Ariel Sellers — has been reported missing. The six-year-old girl was last seen on surveillance video in her Waimanalo home on Aug. 18. Police believe Isabella was murdered in mid-August, a month before her adoptive parents reported her missing on Sept. 13.

HPD continues to look for witnesses that knew or may have interacted with Isabella and her sisters between 2019 and August 2021. Police also want to talk to anyone who may have seen Lehua or Isaac Kalua during August or September of this year.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips here or via the P3 Tips app.