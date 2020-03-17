Tornado warning issued for Niihau

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the island of Ni‘ihau. The warning may be extended, dropped or modified as conditions develop.

At 1:22 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 28 miles southwest of Barking Sands, moving northwest at 30 miles per hour.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over sparsely populated areas of Ni‘ihau in Kaua‘i County.

For weather updates call the National Weather Service automated weather line at 245-6001, or visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hawaii.

To sign up for Blackboard Connect, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website, www.kauai.gov, or call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 241-1800.