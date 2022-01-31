Top 5 ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes for Chinese New Year

A crispy, crunchy appetizer that usually disappears within the first few minutes of potluck. (Courtesy: ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While restaurants in Chinatown prepare for a rush of customers ahead of Lunar New Year, there’s a chance your favorites will sell out before you even get in line. No worries!

The Maui-native behind ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes is sharing her Top 5 recipes that you can make on your own so you don’t have to ring in the Year of the Tiger on an empty stomach.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“When I think of Chinese New Year, I think of my grandma,” said Tani Belliston, who produces ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes videos with her husband. “She loved to cook all sorts of Chinese dishes. My aunt would reminisce how my grandma took great pride in her cooking. She would soak the dry ingredients a day ahead, prepare the steamer for the dumplings, and gather the entire family to eat at the big table.”

Eat your weight in good fortune with Belliston’s favorite Chinese New Year recipes:

1. Manapua

“Manapua is so fun to make with the family,” said Belliston. “From kneading the dough to making all sorts of fillings, it takes patience and practice when making manapua, but the end product is a fluffy white steamed bun packed with a delicious filling.”

Ingredients:

Char Siu

5 lbs pork butt

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup shoyu

1/2 tsp five spice

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp liquor (rice wine)

1 clove crushed garlic

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1/2 tsp red food coloring

Manapua Dough:

2 cups flour

1 tsp yeast

1 tsp baking powder

4 tsp sugar

1 cup water

2. Pork Hash (Shumai)

These dumplings are so popular that even 7-Eleven sells them at the front register. It’s a simple recipe to make that any beginner cook can do. This recipe uses a steamer and can be made ahead of time.

“I love dipping it into a shoyu mixed mustard sauce to get that quick bang of spiciness that clears the nostrils,” said Belliston.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb ground pork

1/2 lb minced shimp

1 egg

1/4 cup chopped water chestnuts

1/4 green onion

2 tbsp Aloha shoyu

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 (14 ounce) package round dumpling skins

Mustard-Shoyu Dipping Sauce:

1 tbsp shoyu (soy sauce)

1/2 tbsp Chinese hot mustard

3. Crispy Wontons (Gau Gee)

“Crispy Gau Gee is the best appetizer to have on Chinese New Year!” said Belliston. “If there was a potluck, I’d always bring this dish because it would always be the number one dish to disappear in a matter of minutes.”

Ingredients:

1 lb ground pork

1/2 tsp ginger

1 tsp garlic

1/4 cup green onions

1/4 cup parsley

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp shoyu (soy sauce)

1 can water chestnuts

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cornstarch

1 (14 oz.) package wonton wrappers

Vegetable oil

Sweet chili sauce (dipping sauce)

4. Gau

“Gau is a must have when celebrating Chinese New Year. It is traditional to have this sweet chewy treat straight from the steamer,” said Belliston. “Going through Chinatown in Hawaii, you’ll typically see this sweet and chewy treat being sold out on the streets.”

She adds that this recipe is simple compared to others out there, but it does take time due to the steaming, which can take hours.

Ingredients:

1 lb (2 cups) Chinese slab sugar or brown sugar

2 1/2 cups water

1 lb mochiko (sweet or glutinous rice flour)

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 Chinese red date (jujube)

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

5. Crispy Cake Noodles

Belliston describes this as an addictive dish with crispy noodles smothered in a thick savory sauce with fried local vegetables. It is a must-have when eating with the family.

Ingredients: