Top 5 most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Social Security Administration (SSA) on Thursday announced the most popular baby names in Hawaii for 2020.

Olivia and Liam topped the list.

Here were the top five boys and girls names in Hawaii for 2020:

Boys Liam Noah Oliver Elijah Logan Girls Olivia Sophia Isabella Amelia Luna

Last week, the SSA announced that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S.

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

The database can be organized by state, with a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names.

The public is invited to view all of the top baby names of 2020 by clicking here.