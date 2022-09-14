HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since the Board of Water Supply called for the immediate need to conserve water in the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas. BWS continues to ask customers to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% during the hot summer months and since there are three less water wells as a result of the Red Hill fuel contamination.

The State of Hawaii Data Book 2021 released last month includes the Top 25 water users on Oahu using estimated monthly averages. Annual dates were revised to a fiscal year timeline ending June 30.

TOP 25 WATER USERS ON OAHU IN 2021

1. Department of Environmental Services (R1 Honolulu TP) — 78,804 gallons

2. United States Government (Commanding General) — 72,998 gallons

3. Prince Waikiki Golf Club — 25,761 gallons

4. West Loch Golf Course — 14,963 gallons

5. Hilton Hawaiian Village Lessee LLC — 14,406 gallons

6. Coral Creek Golf Course — 14,207 gallons

7. Ewa Beach Golf Club — 13,330 gallons

8. Hoakalei Country Club — 13,193 gallons

9. Department of Environment Services (1614 Sand Island Parkway) — 12,846 gallons

10. Ewa Village Golf Course — 12,834 gallons

11. Kalaeloa Partners LP — 12,371 gallons

12. A E S Hawaii Inc — 10,514 gallons

13. Division of Park Maintenance & Recreation (Central Oahu Regional Park) — 10,190 gallons

14. PAR Hawaii Refining LLC — 9,588 gallons

15. Tesoro Hawaii Corporation — 9,561 gallons

16. Airport Maintenance (530 Paiea Street) — 9,456 gallons

17. Division of Park Maintenance & Recreation (1201 Ala Moana Blvd.) — 9,241 gallons

18. Division of Park Maintenance & Recreation (66-167 Haleiwa Rd.) — 8,587 gallons

19. United States Government (2055 Kalia Road) — 8,565 gallons

20. Hawaiian Cement — 8,348 gallons

21. University of Hawaii (2566 Dole Street) — 8,161 gallons

22. Disney Vacation Resort & Spa (Koolina) — 7,643 gallons

23. Hawaii MVCC LLC — 7,580 gallons

24. Airport Maintenance (463 Lagoon Drive) — 7,385 gallons

25. Department of Veterans Affairs — 7,106 gallons

Source: BWS records

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.