HONOLULU (KHON2) — Esports has officially become the biggest entertainment industry on the planet. With more than 4 billion people identifying as gamers across the globe, you’ll be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t have a gamer in their life.

So, KHON2.com decided to compile a list of the top 10 video games of 2023.

These showcase a diverse range of genres and experiences, each offering unique gameplay and storytelling.

Here’s a look at the top titles.

Baldur’s Gate III: Lauded for its depth and player agency, this RPG allows for myriad choices and outcomes, with exceptional voice acting and animations enhancing its rich narrative​​. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty: An expansion to the original game, it features a spy thriller narrative set in a new district with intricate storylines and characters, offering tough decisions and multiple endings​​. Hi-Fi Rush: A surprising release from Tango Gameworks, this action game successfully combines elements of the rhythm genre with engaging gameplay and a vibrant soundtrack​​. Hitman Freelancer: This major update to the Hitman series introduces a roguelite mode, adding new dimensions to the game’s core gameplay loop and featuring a customizable safehouse​​. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: As one of the year’s most anticipated titles, it stands out for its immersive world and engaging gameplay, though detailed insights from the sources are limited. Humanity: A unique puzzle game that evolves from a simple command-based mechanic to a deeper exploration of human behavior, offering both a celebration and a critique of human nature​​. Street Fighter 6: It revitalizes the fighting game genre with an expansive single-player RPG mode, a multiplayer Battle Hub, and accessible control options, appealing to both casual and competitive players​​. Chants of Sennaar: This innovative puzzle game immerses players in a Babel-like tower where learning different languages through deduction and observation is key to progressing​​. Venba: A narrative-driven indie game about a South Indian mother in an immigrant setting, blending personal storytelling with cooking-based puzzle gameplay​​. Alan Wake 2: A sequel that combines survival-horror with an FBI procedural narrative, offering an unpredictable journey through darkness and an exploration of deep themes​​. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: While not in the top 10 of one list, it’s worth mentioning for its blending of superhero action with the complexities of Spider-Man’s life, offering both fun gameplay and a narrative that tackles real-life stressors​​.

These games not only excel in their respective genres but also push the boundaries of storytelling, gameplay mechanics, critical engagement skills and player immersion, making 2023 a remarkable year for video games.