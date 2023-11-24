HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spending less on holiday gifts doesn’t mean compromising on thoughtfulness or joy.

Many Americans are finding it difficult to navigate gift buying while also paying for essentials like mortgages/rent, food, gas, utilities, clothing — pretty much everything.

So, KHON2.com explored options are found some tips to help you save money during the holiday season:

Set a Budget

Determine how much you can afford to spend on holiday gifts and stick to that budget. Make a list of everyone you need to buy gifts for and allocate a specific amount to each person.

Plan Ahead

Start your holiday shopping early to take advantage of sales and discounts. Avoid last-minute shopping, as it often leads to impulse purchases.

Make a Gift List

Consider making a list of gift ideas for each person before you start shopping. This helps you stay focused and avoid unnecessary spending.

DIY Gifts

Consider making homemade gifts like baked goods, crafts, or personalized items. DIY gifts can be thoughtful and often cost less than store-bought alternatives.

Shop Smart

Look for sales, discounts, and special promotions. Compare prices online and in-store to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Utilize cashback and rewards programs to get some money back on your purchases.

Limit the Number of Gifts

Consider implementing gift-giving limits, such as a Secret Santa or drawing names from a hat. This way, each person only has to buy one gift.

Gift Experiences

Instead of physical gifts, consider giving experiences, such as concert tickets, movie passes, or a homemade coupon for a special favor or activity.

Regift Thoughtfully

If you receive a gift that you won’t use but is still in good condition, consider saving it for a future occasion where it might be more appropriate.

Focus on Thoughtfulness

Remember that the thought behind a gift often means more than the price. Consider thoughtful gestures, handwritten notes, or spending quality time with loved ones.

Use Coupons and Discount Codes

Look for coupons and discount codes online or in-store to save money on your purchases.

Buy in Bulk

If you have several small gifts to give (e.g., coworkers, friends), consider buying items in bulk to save money per unit.

Consider Second-Hand Gifts

Explore thrift stores, consignment shops, or online marketplaces for unique and budget-friendly gifts.

Remember, the holidays are about spending time with loved ones and expressing gratitude. Thoughtful, meaningful gifts can come in various forms, and you don’t have to break the bank to show you care.