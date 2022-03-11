HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, close to two million tourists flew to the Big Island in 2021, spending millions and millions of dollars.

Here is a look at the top 10 points of interest on the Big Island:

Kailua-Kona Town

Queens Market Place

Hawaii Volcanoes National park

Kona Airport Car Rental location

Kings’ Shops at Waikoloa

Waikoloa Beach Resort – Beach Course

Keauhou Shopping Center

Puna/Pahoa/Leilani Estates

Mauna Lai Resort

Kekaha Kai State Park

Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:

Rainbow Falls

Akaka Falls Loop Trail

Kua Bay

Hapuna Golf Course

Prince Kuhio Plaza Shopping Center

Waipio Valley

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted, along with the expiration of Oahu’s Safe Access program that dropped on March 5.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.