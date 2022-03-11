HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, close to two million tourists flew to the Big Island in 2021, spending millions and millions of dollars.
Here is a look at the top 10 points of interest on the Big Island:
- Kailua-Kona Town
- Queens Market Place
- Hawaii Volcanoes National park
- Kona Airport Car Rental location
- Kings’ Shops at Waikoloa
- Waikoloa Beach Resort – Beach Course
- Keauhou Shopping Center
- Puna/Pahoa/Leilani Estates
- Mauna Lai Resort
- Kekaha Kai State Park
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Rainbow Falls
- Akaka Falls Loop Trail
- Kua Bay
- Hapuna Golf Course
- Prince Kuhio Plaza Shopping Center
- Waipio Valley
- Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted, along with the expiration of Oahu’s Safe Access program that dropped on March 5.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.