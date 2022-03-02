HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than three million tourists flew to Oahu in 2021 spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Oahu:
- Shops on Kalakaua Avenue
- Kailua town and beach
- Kapiolani Park
- Shops on Kapahulu Avenue
- Ko Olina Resort
- Ala Moana Shopping Center
- Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center
- Hikes and trails from Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve
- Chinatown
- International Marketplace
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Kahana Valley State Park
- Pearl Harbor National Memorial
- Queens Surf Beach Park
- Honolulu Zoo
- Waikiki Beach
- Diamond Head State Monument
- Dole Plantation
Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted along with the Oahu Safe Access program dropping on March 5.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.