HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than three million tourists flew to Oahu in 2021 spending billions and billions of dollars.

Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Oahu:

Shops on Kalakaua Avenue

Kailua town and beach

Kapiolani Park

Shops on Kapahulu Avenue

Ko Olina Resort

Ala Moana Shopping Center

Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center

Hikes and trails from Honolulu Watershed Forest Reserve

Chinatown

International Marketplace

Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:

Kahana Valley State Park

Pearl Harbor National Memorial

Queens Surf Beach Park

Honolulu Zoo

Waikiki Beach

Diamond Head State Monument

Dole Plantation

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted along with the Oahu Safe Access program dropping on March 5.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.