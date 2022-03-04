HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?

According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than two million tourists flew to Maui in 2021, spending billions and billions of dollars.

Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Maui:

Lahaina Bypass

Front Street in Lahaina

Upcountry Maui

Whalers Village Shopping Center

Kahului Airport Car Rental Center

Kaanapali Kai Golf Course

Hana / Road to Hana

Lahaina Cannery Mall

Lahaina Market Place Shopping Center

Paia Town

Some other noteworthy places further down the list include:

Azeka Shopping Center

The Shops at Wailea

Kaanapali Beach

The Bay Course at Kapalua Resort

H.A. Baldwin Beach Park

Wharf Cinema Center

Maui Mall Shopping Center

Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.

Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted along with the Oahu Safe Access program dropping after March 5.

To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.