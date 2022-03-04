HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, more than two million tourists flew to Maui in 2021, spending billions and billions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Maui:
- Lahaina Bypass
- Front Street in Lahaina
- Upcountry Maui
- Whalers Village Shopping Center
- Kahului Airport Car Rental Center
- Kaanapali Kai Golf Course
- Hana / Road to Hana
- Lahaina Cannery Mall
- Lahaina Market Place Shopping Center
- Paia Town
Some other noteworthy places further down the list include:
- Azeka Shopping Center
- The Shops at Wailea
- Kaanapali Beach
- The Bay Course at Kapalua Resort
- H.A. Baldwin Beach Park
- Wharf Cinema Center
- Maui Mall Shopping Center
Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted along with the Oahu Safe Access program dropping after March 5.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.