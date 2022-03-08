HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you planning a trip to Hawaii and are interested in seeing the top places tourists spent their money?
According to the Hawaii Tourism Authority, around one million tourists flew to Kauai in 2021 spending millions and millions of dollars.
Here is a look at the Top 10 points of interest on Kauai:
- Hanalei
- Lihue Airport car rental location
- Kapiolani Park
- Kauai Lagoons Golf Course
- Wailua River State Park
- Princeville Shopping Center
- Coconut Marketplace
- Kukui Grove Shopping Center
- Princeville at Hanalei – Prince Course
- Waimea Canyon State Park
Some other noteworthy places further down the list were:
- Waimea Canyon Lookout
- Kapaa Shopping Center
- Wailua Falls
- Lihue Helicopter Tours Heliport Area
- Shipwreck beach
- Salt Pond Beach Park
- Waipoo Falls
Despite the global coronavirus pandemic being present, tourists still flew to the islands to have their Hawaiian vacations. The year 2021 was better for tourism in Hawaii compared to 2020.
Businesses and hotels are now preparing for 2022, anticipating better numbers as more people in the state and country are vaccinated and boosted along with the expiration of the Oahu Safe Access program on March 5.
To view more data on popular spots visitors checked out, visit Hawaii Tourism Authority’s website.