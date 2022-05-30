HONOLULU (KHON2) — NICHE has released its annual ranking of the most diverse schools statewide.

Their ranking is based on analysis of student demographic data from the U.S. Department of Education.

You can check the directory for any school's enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The website ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student racial diversity, gender diversity, economically disadvantage percentage and more.

Top 10 diverse elementary schools in 2022:

Lehua Elementary School – Pearl City Makalapa Elementary School – Honolulu Kihei Elementary School – Kihei Kailua Elementary School – Kailua Pearl City Elementary School – Pearl City Waikoloa Elementary / Middle School – Waikoloa Pearl Harbor Elementary School – Honolulu Koloa Elementary School – Koloa King Kamehameha III Elementary School – Lahaina Pukalani Elementary School – Pukalani

To view the full list ranking the most diverse schools in Hawaii head to Niche’s website.