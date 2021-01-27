Tony Roma’s reopens as TR Fire Grill Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attention food lovers! Tony Roma’s has announced that it is officially integrating with its sister restaurant TR Fire Grill Waikiki.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The most popular items, including the well known onion loaf, kickin’ shrimp and world-famous baby back ribs, will continue to be offered, says the eatery.

Newer items such as a signature angus smoked prime rib, lobster platter, angus filet mignon and pescatore penne will also be on the menu.

“It felt like a natural fit for us to combine the two concepts,” said Shige Kikuchi of WDI, the parent company of Tony Roma’s. “Waikiki has been in a very dire situation since March of last year, and legacies have been collapsing left and right. We knew that Tony Roma’s was always a beloved destination in Waikiki. It was known for its reasonable prices and very American comfort food. We know that the destination is different, but we hope to continue to offer what our guests love, whether that is casual, elevated or an amazing mix of the two.”

For more information, visit their website.