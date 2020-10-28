Tony Roma’s last Hawaii restaurant to close permanently on Oct. 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than 40 years in business, Tony Roma’s Waikiki is closing its doors permanently on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A manager of Tony Roma’s tells KHON2 the restaurant could not survive the ongoing pandemic and current economy.

Customers took to 1972 Kalakaua Ave. on Oct. 27 to wait in line for one last taste of the famous ribs.

“I used to come here in the 80’s actually, and I just remember having a good time with my friends,” said Rita Pasalo.

Dozens of customers had to wait in line just to order.

“The line was about 20 minutes just to order, and then the food came out pretty fast,” said Carol Laheney.

Manager Mariko Delorme has been working at the restaurant for the last two-and-a-half years.

“Now I’m a restaurant manager, but I’m pretty much running this restaurant at the moment. It’s been a great experience, I love it here,” Delorme said. “But I’m available for work now.”

Delorme said the thing she will miss the most is her loyal customers.

“I have a woman that comes here every day for the last 20 years to Tony Roma’s,” she said. “That particular lady was crying. She was crying for the last few days. To her, we’re family,” Delorme explained.

However, the delicious ribs might not be going away forever.

Delorme said they are planning on joining the sister restaurant, TR Fire Grill, down the street.

“Please join us at TR Fire Grill. We will definitely have the ribs,” she said.

Latest Stories on KHON2