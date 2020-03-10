Tonight: the first supermoon of 2020

Local News

by: web staff

This year’s first supermoon is happening right now. It happens when the moon is close to earth so it looks bigger and brighter. It’s also known as the “worm moon.” According to the almanac, at this time of year, roots start to push their way up through the soil as they awaken from their winter slumber. The next supermoon is on April 7th.

