HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi has a deep well of talent that permeates the society. And 2023 was a good year for talent that hails from these islands.

In April, Sasha Colby won the 15th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and cemented the prestige of Hawaiʻi drag in the upper echelons of national and international drag performance.

Following this in May, Iam Tongi delighted his fans and supporters when he won the 21st season of American Idol.

Their wins have catapulted them to international stardom and have opened doors for them that they only could have dreamed of before.

Now, Colby and Tongi have been nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant and are competing against one another.

The People’s Choice Awards is an awards show that recognizes the people and the work they do in popular culture. The winners for this award are determined by the general public’s votes, which distinguishes it from many other awards shows that are typically decided by members of specific guilds or academies.

The People’s Choice Awards have a tendency to cover a wide range of entertainment categories, including music, movies, television and more. This award in particular has the distinction of reflecting popular opinion in the entertainment industry, making it known as a platform where fans have the power to vote for their favorite entertainers and works of art.

Colby grew up in Waimanalo but had to move to California to pursue her professional drag career and dreams of international stardom. On the flip side, Tongi grew up in Kahuku but went from being a high school student to being an international music star.

Both performers are immensely talented and carry with them a passion that few stars are able to achieve. They are competing with six other candidates for the Competition Contestant favorite.

So, take a few seconds to click that link above and help one our Hawaiʻi talents bring home that pop culture adulation.