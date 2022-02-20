Tonga relief fundraiser to be held at Neal Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It has been a month since the incident, and Tonga is still recovering from the effects of the volcanic eruption that brought a tsunami to their shores and ashes to their land.

A relief drive will be held at the Neal Blaisdell Center on Monday, Feb. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to support the people of Tonga.

The co-coordinator for the donation drive, Milikaleakona Tonga Hopoi, reached out to Hawaii organizations for support and many of them like the Aloha United Way and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, joined the call to action.

The local groups will be filling up the donations into a Matson container to be sent to Tonga.

A tier system was created for the items, with the first tier being the most necessary:

Tier 1: Agricultural tools and equipment. Shovels, wheelbarrows, tarps, push brooms, solar lights, scrubbing brush, rakes and safety gloves



Tier 2: Water filtration systems and person protective equiment. Water desalination systems, Brita pitchers, and KN95 masks and cleaning agents.

Tier 3: Canned goods and non-perishable items. Bags of rice, ramen noodles, canned fish, meat-based canned soups/stews, and canned fruit.

Tier 4: Hygiene and wash kits. Sanitation wipes, disinfectant, soap bars, body wash, deodorant, body lotion, shampoo, toothpaste, and toothbrush.

Hopoi lives on Oahu but has strong family ties to churches in Tonga, and she said, “working with these churches, they are telling us what items are of utmost importance at this moment.”

“These churches have no global network and heavily rely on their membership overseas, so we felt the need to step up,” she added.

Hopoi said that the ashes that resulted from the eruption of the volcano could cause long-term soil devastation if not dealt with.

“The need for shovels, wheel barrels, gardening tools and things of the like are of the most importance – these communities grow their own food, without the ability to do that, larger issues could arise,” said Hopoi.

A GoFundMe account was also started to help purchase equipment to fill the container.