Tokyo area shuts down as typhoon lashes Japan

TOKYO, Japan (AP)– A heavy downpour and strong winds pounded Tokyo and surrounding areas on Saturday as a powerful typhoon forecast to be Japan’s worst in six decades made landfall and passed over the capital, where streets, nearby beaches and train stations were long deserted.

In Tokyo, rain flooded roads and footpaths while high winds from Typhon Hagibis bent trees over.

Hagibis, which means “speed” in Filipino, was advancing north-northwestward with maximum sustained winds of 144 kilometers (90 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

It reached Kawasaki, a western part of greater Tokyo, late Saturday and headed to Tsukuba city to the north about an hour later, before it was expected to swerve toward the sea, the agency said.

The nationally circulated Yomiuri newspaper put the storm’s casualty toll at two people dead, three missing and 62 injured.

More than 170,000 people had evacuated, the paper said.

More than 370,000 homes also suffered power outages as a result of the typhoon, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

Earlier on Saturday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in waters off Chiba, near Tokyo, according to the US Geological Survey.