HONOLULU (KHON2) — The toilet paper shortage is over! That means you don’t have to bring your own anymore to City park bathrooms. A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.

In July, increased production costs and reduced raw materials resulted in the shortage of specific toilet paper used in these public bathrooms. They’re not ones sold at local stores.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation maintains about 215 comfort stations across Oahu.

Although there’s now a more steady and secure supply of the toilet paper, the public is urged to not use “flushable” wipes, paper towels or clothing as an alternative. These items can clog the toilets, resulting in more closures.

Only two things should be flushed down: bodily waste and toilet paper.

If there’s no toilet paper available, make sure to throw away any alternatives in the trash bins.