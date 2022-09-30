The influencer, identified as a 21-year-old philosophy student from the University of Toronto, died on Aug 27.(Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the accident. As a result of the incident, officers shut down Harding Avenue between 2nd and 4th avenues.

The road has since been reopened.