Toddler hospitalized after being hit by vehicle on Nanakuli Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized on Wednesday, May 19, after he was hit by a vehicle on Nanakuli Avenue, Emergency Medical Services said.

The toddler was brought to an emergency room in serious condition, according to EMS.

EMS officials say the incident occurred around 4:08 p.m.

Medical personnel treated the 2-year-old for non-life-threatening injuries before transporting him to a hospital in serious condition.