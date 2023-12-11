HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dec. 11 is the last day to apply for FEMA assistance for homeowners and renters who suffered losses due to the August wildfires on Maui.

Any damage or losses to primary homes, personal property and vehicles can be considered.

For those who are covered by homeowners’ insurance, FEMA said to file a claim with your insurance company before applying for FEMA assistance.

They added you don’t need to wait for a settlement before applying with FEMA.

Applications for FEMA assistance and a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration can be found on DisasterAssistance.gov , on the FEMA mobile app or at 800-621-3362, the FEMA Helpline.

Helpline operators are available from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and speak several languages, according to FEMA.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply click here.

For SBA applicants who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access

telecommunications relay services.

Completed applications may be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.