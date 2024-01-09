HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s National Static Electricity Day!

Static electricity occurs when there is an imbalance of electric charges within or on the surface of a material.

The imbalance of charges that takes place with this fun phenomenon typically happens when two different materials come into contact and then are separated.

In the experience, one of the materials may gain electrons and become negatively charged, while the other loses electrons and becomes positively charged.

It’s so much fun when we are keiki to experience static electricity; so, KHON2.com decided to explore some ways you can experience it as an adult and pass along that experience to your keiki.

You can rub a balloon on your hair for starters

Using a balloon is an easy way to experience static electricity. When you rub a balloon on your hair, you can feel electrons move from your hair to the balloon. This makes your hair positively charged and the balloon negatively charged. The result is your hair standing up to its ends. So much fun.

You can shuffle your feet on carpet

This is also an easy way to experience static electricity, but not everyone has access to carpet or dry conditions in Hawaiʻi. You can shuffle your feet on a carpet, especially in dry, winter conditions. Doing this causes a build-up of static electricity. So, when you then touch a metal doorknob or another person, you might feel a small shock as the static charge is released.

Remove your clothes from a dryer

This is another easy way to experience static electricity. Synthetic fabrics often create static electricity when they rub together during a dryer cycle. When you pull them apart, you might see sparks or hear crackling due to the discharge of static electricity. Hold them next to your hair and experience that electrical charge.

Of course, there’s lightning

Of course, KHON2.com is suggesting that you get struck by lightning since that is dangerous. On a much larger and more powerful scale, lightning is a natural form of static discharge. It occurs when there is a build-up of static electricity in the clouds. This build-up eventually gets discharged to the ground or within the clouds themselves.

Go down a plastic slide or other playground equipment

Finally, this is a great one to have fun with as your keiki play. You can slide down a plastic slide which generates static electricity between the negatively and positively charged ions coming into contact. This often causes your hair to stand on end or stick to the slide.

Other than being struck by lightening, in all these instances, the experience of static electricity is usually harmless and can be quite amusing.

It’s a clear demonstration of the everyday presence of physical phenomena like electric charge, and it’s a great way to get your keiki more interested in science.