To some shoppers, the long line to Lee’s Bakery was worth the wait, taste, and price

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some shoppers got a taste of Black Friday shopping on Wednesday, November 27, as they waited in line for Thanksgiving pies.

We went to Lee’s Bakery in Chinatown, where every Thanksgiving Eve you’ll find a line like this.

KHON2 spoke to one woman who stood in line for three and a half hours.

“We been here since 1 p.m. We do this every year. It’s worth the wait. Yeah, I can’t wait till tomorrow. In fact, I’m gonna dig in when I get into my car,” said Debbie Silva, who loves Lee’s pies.

The bakery said that they will stay open overnight through 5 p.m. Thursday, November 28.