TLC Hawaii concert postponed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ray Jr. regrets to inform Hawaii TLC fans and Honolulu concert ticket holders that due to a medical emergency regarding an immediate family member the TLC concert set for Saturday, February 15 at The Blaisdell Arena has been postponed.

Group members Tionne and Chilli send their apologies and were very much looking forward to performing for their fans in Hawaii.

The group is looking forward to a future concert date in 2021. “We can’t wait to see you Hawaii!”, say’s TLC.

Ticket holders may return their tickets at point of purchase for a refund. Tickets are still available for the Valentines Day Concert with 98 Degrees & Josh Tatofi at Neal S Blaisdell Arena this Friday, February 14th at 8:00 pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the Blaisdell Box Office or online at www.tmrevents.net