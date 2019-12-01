‘Tis the season for porch piracy, online shoppers beware

HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Tis the season for porch piracy.

As more and more Americans shop online, there are more opportunities to rip off home deliveries.

California has the biggest porch pirate problem, accounting for 30-percent of all thefts nationwide.

San Francisco is the number one city for package theft, with a larceny rate of 24 incidents per one thousand people.

A group called SafeWise put a top ten list together using larceny-theft rates and Google trends data.

To pull the plug on piracy, experts say you could consider installing a doorbell camera.

Sometimes it is safer to have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Other options include picking up packages at the post office, UPS or FedEx stores.