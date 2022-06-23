HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tired of seeing your junk vehicle in front of your home? The City and County of Honolulu has a free service you can use to get rid of your car.

Vehicles left on the side of the road aren’t just unsightly, they take up parking spaces, hurt the environment and are illegal.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The City and County of Honolulu said they have a free tow service that Hawaii residents can use.

First, you’ll need to download the city’s junking form and fill it out, then remove the vehicle’s license plate.

You’ll have to make an appointment with AlohaQ.org and take the form, plates, registration and title papers to any Satellite City Halls.

For the junked vehicle to be towed, it must be:

Free of debris and rubbish

Parked on property owned by the applicant or legally parked on a public street or property

Easily accessible for a tow truck

Have at least two inflated tires on the end which is accessible to the tow truck

The City and County of Honolulu also recommends donating your vehicle to a charitable organization if it is usable.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information about this free service, click here.