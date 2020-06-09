Tired of home workouts? Gyms reopen on neighbor islands with Oahu coming soon

In a step, or lunge to get back to normal, your gym is probably implementing new guidelines that will help keep you safe while getting back into shape.

Gyms on Oahu are scheduled to be allowed to open on June 19th, while gyms in Maui, Kauai, and Hawaii counties were all given the green light to open on June 1st.

“It’s been pretty busy.” said Pacific Island Fitness owner Chris Bisnow of his facility opening in Kona.

“One of the things that we’ve had in our favor is since we’re the biggest gym on the island is we don’t have to worry quite so much about hitting our capacity.”

Most gyms are using many of the same strategies that other businesses have to fight COVID-19. Social distancing and constant cleaning are par for the course, but Pacific Island Fitness and others are taking extra steps.

“Our employees through a series of screening questions every time they clock into a shift to make sure that they’re not experiencing any symptoms of fevers or exposure to the virus.” said fellow owner Natalie Bisnow.

At 24 Hour Fitness, members are now encouraged to make reservations a day ahead of time as gyms are now limited in how many people they can let in at a time.

On Oahu, UFC Gyms are using electrostatic cleaning and other methods to ensure social distancing.

“On the cardio, creating that social distancing every other piece of cardio. Classes it is going to be limited but the great thing is there is going to be no appointment necessary with the UFC Gym.” General Manager Kimo Luna said.

UFC Gym Hawaii is also taking temperatures and requiring face coverings upon entry and exit. Working out with a face covering is optional at most gyms, but Tactical Strength and Conditioning owner Darin Yap thinks working out with one will be difficult.

“It’s going to be crazy restrictive. It’s going to ridiculously uncomfortable and probably every 10 minutes you’re going to need a new mask anyway right because it’s going to be drenched.” Yap said.

For those most vulnerable to COVID-19 that aren’t ready for the gym, home exercise equipment has seen a massive increase in sales, and many vendors are still sold out.

“I don’t know how you’re supposed to get equipment right now, and who knows how long it’s going to take too for them to get back in stock,” Yap said.

Even without gyms or equipment, Pacific Island Fitness has a workout for you.

“During our closure we did take the initiative to offer virutal workouts to the public free.” Bisnow said..

“We are continuing those virtual classes for throughout for those vulnerable populations who don’t feel comfortable coming to the gym.”

Pacific Island Fitness is now open Monday-Friday 6am to 8pm, and Saturday-Sunday 7am to 7pm.

UFC Gym Hawaii is still working on setting hours, but will not be open 24 hours upon their initial opening.

24 Hour Fitness has scaled back to 5am to 9pm.

