Tips to prevent mail theft from happening to you

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tax season is here and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is reminding the public about mail theft during this time.

They said, every year many postal thefts go unreported and it is crucial to file a report if mail goes missing.

Here is a list of helpful tips you can keep in mind to try and avoid getting your mail swiped.

Promptly pick up your mail

Deposit mail close to pickup time

Ask Questions about overdue mail

Don’t send cash

Arrange for prompt pickup Use hold for pickup

Request signature confirmation

File a change of address

Other helpful tips they list are trying not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for a length of time.

They said, if you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.

They recommend being careful about what you send in the mail and ask to avoid sending cash if possible.

If you cannot be home to receive a package, they suggest making another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.

Lastly, if you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and let your financial institutions know as well.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips on preventing mail and package theft click here.